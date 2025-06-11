Brian Wilson, Beach Boys co-founder, dies at 82: 'One of a kind genius'

Music legend Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys has passed away at the age of 82, his children announced on his social media pages.

The group's original members included brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson — all of whom are now all deceased — leaving cousin Mike Love (84) and family friend Al Jardine (82) as the surviving original members.

Dennis Wilson died in 1983 at just 39 years, old while Carl Wilson died in 1998 at just 51.

'He was our American Mozart.'

Wilson's family wrote on X that they are "heartbroken" that "our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away."

"We are at a loss for words right now," the post continued. "Please respect our privacy at this time as our family [is] grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

While a cause of death was not provided, Rolling Stone reported in February 2024 that Wilson had been battling dementia.

RELATED: John J. Pinder Jr.: Baseball hero who chose greater sacrifice

The Beach Boys in 1964. (L-R) Dennis Wilson, Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, and Carl Wilson. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Remarks and condolences rolled in to honor the great rock musician, including from Sean Ono Lennon, son of Beatles legend John Lennon.

"Anyone who really knows me knows how heart broken I am about Brian Wilson passing," Lennon stated on his X page. "Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one of a kind genius from another world."

SiriusXM host Eric Alper wrote on X, "Brian Wilson changed music forever — one harmony, heartbreak, and sandbox at a time." To inspire his songwriting, Wilson famously had a sandbox installed in his home at one point, upon which stood a grand piano.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood wrote on his X account, "My world is in mourning."

Folk rock musician Five Times August told Blaze News: "Brian Wilson’s songs are very much the sound of America, a certain kind of America filled with the simple joys of life, love, and friendship, hope, and optimism for a better future. I think at the height of the Beach Boys and Wilson’s creativity in the studio, he was able to capture something that represents the best of us."

Chris Wallin, head of A&R at Baste Records, told Blaze News: "As a songwriter, Brian Wilson taught me that a melody could break your heart and heal it in the same breath. Brian’s music sounded like summer and felt like a prayer. He showed us all what was possible when you mix courage with creativity. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered."

RELATED: Unpopular but true: The wisdom young Americans need to hear right now

The Beach Boys pose for a portrait in 1964. (L to R) Dennis Wilson, Mike Love, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Carl Wilson. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Beach Boys recorded 29 studio albums as well as 59 compilations and 12 live albums. Three of the band's studio albums went platinum (1963's "Little Deuce Coupe," 1966's "Pet Sounds," and 1989's "Still Cruisin'"), and nine of their compilation records also went platinum between 1966 and 2003.

Among Wilson's songs that the New York Times deemed "essential" tracks are "In My Room," "God Only Knows," "Good Vibrations," "California Girls," and "Wouldn't It Be Nice."

RELATED: Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

Wilson was married twice, according to People — first to Marilyn Rovell from 1964 to 1979, then to Melinda Kae Ledbetter from 1995 until her death last year.

Wilson had two daughters with Rovell. Carnie and Wendy Wilson formed chart-topping group Wilson Phillips alongside Chynna Phillips, daughter of John and Michelle Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas. Brian also adopted five children with Ledbetter.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

