Britney Spears reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI

Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing online records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol arrested the 44-year-old pop star around 9:30 p.m., the Times said, adding that she was booked around 3 a.m. Thursday.

It wasn't Spears' first run-in with the law.

Her car was impounded, and she was released just after 6 a.m., the paper said.

The Times said Spears' occupation was listed as “celebrity.”

Spears is scheduled for a May 4 hearing in Ventura County Superior Court in Ventura, the paper said.

The Times said it wasn't able to immediately reach a Spears' representative Thursday morning.

She was arrested in 2007 in Los Angeles County not long after her divorce from Kevin Federline was finalized, the paper said, adding that Spears was charged with misdemeanors for an alleged hit-and-run and driving without a license.

The Times said the case was dropped in October 2008 after a jury split 10-2 in favor of acquittal.

Variety said Spears recently sold her song catalog.

The outlet also said Spears in January wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that she “will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons.”

More from Variety:

Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021 and has largely kept a low profile since then. The pop superstar has not released an album since 2016’s “Glory,” and she last performed live in the U.S. in 2018, when she closed out her “Piece of Me” tour with a show at the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. She had been scheduled to return to Las Vegas in 2019 for a second residency, “Domination,” but she ultimately postponed the show and stepped away from performing indefinitely.

Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was in control of the pop star's assets during the conservatorship. Following his daughter's release from it, Jamie Spears in December 2022 asked, "Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive."

