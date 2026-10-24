Britt McHenry reportedly forced to resign from Trump administration after tossing drink at NBA game

Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry was reportedly forced to resign from the State Department after a bizarre confrontation caught on video at an NBA game.

Videos obtained by TMZ show McHenry at the Washington Wizards game on Wednesday tossing a drink at a fan and then blowing a kiss at the fan twice as she leaves the section.

'It was an unfortunate situation, and that's why drinks were thrown.'

A source familiar with the matter told Page Six that McHenry was asked to resign as press adviser for the U.S. State Department on Thursday and that she had just been promoted to another position earlier that day.

"She was promoted and fired within 24 hours," the source said to Page Six.

A spokesperson for the State Department told Page Six the department would not comment on internal personnel matters.

YouTuber Andrew Fenichel posted a video saying that he was with McHenry at the game and claimed that the other fan had been making misogynistic and inappropriate jokes about the players.

"It was an unfortunate situation, and that's why drinks were thrown," he said.

He said that McHenry ended up leaving and that he watched the rest of the game from another section.

Fenichel also felt the need to explain that he is "not MAGA" despite his friendship with McHenry.

Other witnesses told Page Six the rowdy fan tossed a drink at McHenry first and that fans then booed and chanted, "Get her out!"

RELATED: Fox Nation's Britt McHenry reveals that she has a brain tumor

McHenry claimed in 2017 that she was fired from ESPN over her conservative views and later sued Fox News over alleged repeated sexual harassment from a co-host. They settled the case, and she left Fox Nation.

The Wizards won the home opening game 128 to 116.

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