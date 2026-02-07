Dismembered remains of mother of 4 found in trash bag by janitor in Brooklyn basement

Police are trying to determine how a mother of four children was found dismembered in the basement of a public housing building after she went out for a night on the town.

Michelle Montgomery, 39, left her home in Brooklyn on Saturday to have fun with her friends, according to Anthony Echevarria, who is described as her life partner and father of the youngest of the four children.

'We will get justice. ... I promise that.'

Montgomery's sister said she got a strange call from the woman at about 10 p.m. that evening. She said she heard music in the background, but the call cut off after only one second. She wasn't sure if her sister had intended to call her.

About an hour later, Montgomery posted a video on TikTok of herself dancing with two people at a local restaurant.

The next morning at about 9:30 a.m., a janitor at the Boriqunen Public Houses in Bushwick discovered her remains in the trash disposal area. WABC-TV reported that New York City Housing Authority workers found a trash bag that was suspiciously heavy in the basement.

When they looked inside, they found human remains in pieces.

Neighbors who lived in the building said they were shocked, and one reported hearing the workers screaming after making the discovery.

A medical examiner has not yet released the cause of death for Montgomery.

Echevarria told WABC that the family is devastated by the loss and the manner in which the woman's remains were found.

"I wasn't believing it at first. It was hard. I mean, I broke down because I couldn't, I still can't believe it. Still," he said.

"So extreme. Like, I don't even know how she ended up over there in a building, nevertheless in a (expletive) garbage bag. Mad extreme," he continued.

RELATED: California couple ran over man until he was pinned under truck wheel, then pepper-sprayed him, police say

A close friend of Montgomery's looked at the last video she posted and said she didn't recognize the people Montgomery was dancing with.

Echevarria said she had been an exceptional mother to their children and had provided for their every need.

"We will get justice," he added. "I promise that."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!