Marketing exec blamed for transgender PR nightmare at Bud Light now works for LIV Golf

The infamous executive who was blamed for the Bud Light transgender marketing debacle has landed another prominent job working for LIV Golf.

Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid was the vice president of marketing at Bud Light when the brand decided to partner with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney in 2023. The resulting controversy led to a boycott against the brand that erased millions in market valuation and saw Heinerscheid step down from the company.

'What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone.'

Years later, it appears that Heinerscheid has been able to obtain employment at the controversial LIV Golf, the competitor to the PGA Tour that is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Heinerscheid indicated on an update to her LinkedIn account that she has worked for LIV Golf for eight months.

Heinerscheid took a leave of absence from Bud Light only three weeks after Mulvaney announced the marketing partnership on the activist's Instagram account on April 1. Musician Kid Rock responded by shooting a gun at cases of Bud Light to kick off the grassroots campaign against the brand.

Bud Light has since moved on from the marketing stunt and tried to appeal to its traditional fan base by signing on comedian Shane Gillis. Mulvaney has distanced himself from the brand and criticized it for not supporting him when he was lambasted by those supportive of the boycott.

After the boycott started taking a toll on the brand, a video of Heinerscheid explaining her marketing strategy surfaced and angered critics even more.

"What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity," Heinerscheid said at the time. "It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different. And appeals to women and to men. And representation is sort of the heart of revolution."

She added, "Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach."

Newsweek said it reached out to Heinerscheid and LIV Golf for comment on Wednesday.

