Buffalo Bills support creation of National Gay Flag Football League chapter in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills NFL team is supplying a sponsorship for the launch of a Buffalo chapter of the National Gay Flag Football League.

"We are excited to join the NFL and other Clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL," Buffalo Bills vice president of Community Impact Michelle Roberts said, according to post on the team's website. "Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community."

"We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills. This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League," NGFFL commissioner Joel Horton noted, according to the post.

'The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.'

The NFL has a history of promoting the LGBT movement.

Last year, the NFL stated on Instagram that it "is proud to work with the National Gay Flag Football League to promote respect and acceptance for all, and to grow the game of football at every level."

In 2021, the NFL declared in a tweet that it "stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day." That post included a video that features messages declaring "FOOTBALL IS GAY," as well as "LESBIAN," "TRANSGENDER," "BISEXUAL," and more. "FOOTBALL IS FOR EVERYONE," text in the video reads before a rainbow NFL logo is displayed.

Earlier this year, ahead of the Super Bowl, the league hosted an event with GLAAD, a pro-LGBT advocacy group.

"Our Third Annual A Night of Pride with GLAAD is yet another strong step to accelerating acceptance and demonstrating the NFL's unwavering support of the LGBTQ community," NFL senior vice president and chief diversity & inclusion officer, Jonathan Beane, said, according to a press release issued in January prior to the February event.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!