'Bulls**t!' Joe Scarborough pushes Trump 'bloodbath' false narrative, takes muzzle off his potty mouth in the process

Joe Scarborough got the profanity percolating early on his MSNBC "Morning Joe" show Monday, blurting out, "Bulls**t!" while pushing the false narrative regarding former President Donald Trump's "bloodbath" utterance over the weekend.

What's the background?

As readers of Blaze News know by now, Trump in a speech Saturday in Ohio warned of an auto industry "bloodbath" if he's not elected in November — but leftists in the media and in politics took a snippet of his speech and used it to push a false narrative that he's calling for political violence if he's not elected.

Trump said if he's elected, a "100% tariff" would be applied to Chinese cars manufactured in Mexico that come across the border, warning Chinese leader Xi Jinping, "You’re not going to be able to sell those cars."

Trump added, "Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it. But they're not going to sell those cars."

Say it ain't so, Joe

Here's how Scarborough interpreted Trump's words. Watch spouse/cohost Mika Brzezinski manage a noticeably pained expression as he lets his profanity fly. Content warning: Language:

"Obviously he's talking about a bloodbath for America. It's laid out in the terms of it. And these idiots on Twitter, these idiots on cable news, these idiots on Sunday shows," Scarborough said before shifting to a mocking, cartoonish voice for his perceived detractors, "Presidents, you know, he was talking only about the auto industry, and this is one more ..."

With little left in the tank to bolster his point, Scarborough attempted to punctuate it by unleashing his potty mouth — not once, but twice: "It's just bulls**t! Let me say that at 6:15 a.m. It's just bulls**t! He knows what he was doing. We're not stupid. Americans aren't stupid. He was talking about a bloodbath. Sometimes a bloodbath means a bloodbath. And when he finishes by saying that's just going to be the least of it, seriously, these people may be stupid; we're not."

Others weren't buying what Scarborough was selling:

