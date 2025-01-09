California Democrats hammered for pushing special session to oppose Trump policies while Los Angeles continues to burn

Democrats in the California legislature are facing criticism for continuing with a plan for a special session to oppose the policies of the upcoming Trump administration while Los Angeles continues to burn.

Republicans have called on Democrats to focus on the wildfires spreading destruction through Southern California rather than continue with the anti-Trump scheme.

“We have so much bigger issues right now that we really need to tackle,” said California assemblymember James Gallagher to reporters Thursday.

Democrats in California announced their plot to become a haven of resistance after Trump won the 2024 election and Republicans gained full control of the U.S. Congress. They want to allocate millions of dollars to the state attorney general's office for lawsuits against the incoming Trump administration.

“We shouldn’t be focusing on Trump-proofing California,” said Republican Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones. “We should be focusing on fire-proofing California.”

On Wednesday, state assemblymember Bill Essayli called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to call a special session to address the wildfires instead of the Trump administration.

Ashley Zavala pressed California Assembly speaker Robert Rivas, a Democrat, on why they were pushing forward with the special session when they had the power to oppose Trump without one.

"Rivas would not answer my questions," Zavala said.

She posted video of her questioning Rivas on her X account.

More than 2,000 structures have burned down in the fires, and at least five people are believed dead, though officials say far more fatalities are expected from the disaster. Some firefighters are reporting that fire hydrants are running out of water, prompting angry residents to demand full accountability from local leaders, most of whom are Democrats.

