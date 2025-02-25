California ends transgender crusade against city over parental notification rights: 'This is a major win'

Parental rights advocates are declaring victory after California Attorney General Rob Bonta declined to appeal a ruling in favor of gender notification policies implemented by a local school district.

California state officials have been trying to force local officials to bow to the transgender agenda by denying parental gender notification rights and some cities have decided to fight back.

'No longer can school districts claim that adopting a parental notification policy will get them sued.'

"This decision effectively ends the state’s legal challenge against the district and marks a significant shift in the battle over parental rights in public schools," read a statement from the California Family Council.

The Chino Valley Unified School District became the first in California to implement gender parental notification policies in Aug. 2023. The policy required schools to notify parents if their children requested to change their name, pronouns, or gender identity.

Bonta filed a lawsuit against Chino Valley but was defeated by a ruling from the Superior Court of California, County of San Bernardino in Sept. 2024. While the court did not say that schools were required to notify parents about gender changes, they said that parents had a right to know whether school records of their children were changed.

Transgender activists claim that parental notification rights place students at risk from abuse from their parents, but critics say they are necessary to maintain parents' ability to care for their children and prevent social pressure from other students and teachers.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that defends school districts from being forced to notify parents about their kids' gender choices.

“This is a major win for parental rights and common sense,” said California Family Council Vice President Greg Burt. “No longer can school districts claim that adopting a parental notification policy will get them sued. Bonta seems to have given up on that line of reasoning. Now, every district in California should follow Chino Valley’s lead and ensure parents are kept in the loop when their children are being socially transitioned at school.”

Despite the victory in California, the parental rights movement was also dealt a blow in Massachusetts after an appeals court ruled against parents in a similar case on Tuesday. A couple sued school officials after they ignored the parents' directive about their 11-year-old girl and continued to praise and support her decision to change her gender.

