California engineering student falls to his death from a 120-foot waterfall while hiking through Big Sur

A 21-year-old student reportedly fell to his death from a 120-foot waterfall while hiking along Big Sur in California, according to the Daily Mail. The student was studying mechanical engineering at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Kenneth Taylor, who was a burgeoning wildlife photographer, was discovered dead at the bottom of the Salm Creek waterfall on Saturday evening around 7:45 p.m. It's believed Taylor slipped and fell from the top of the waterfall. The authorities found him "in a pool at the base of the waterfall," according to The Tribune.

The authorities said no foul play was suspected.

Reports said Taylor was known to be an experienced hiker having previously served as a trip leader for ASI Poly Escapes, an outdoor clothing and equipment shop. Store staff described him as "a person of incredible technical skill and even more incredible kindness, unmatched wittiness and a passion for adventure that could inspire anyone."

The Daily Mail reported that Kenneth Bevens, Taylor's friend, said Taylor was out on a hiking trip in Big Sur at the time of his death but had been expected to attend an event that night celebrating the outdoor community.

"He would have loved it!" Bevens said. "The hammocks, the photos, the music, the oceanview, and all the love. When I was taking photos, I could practically feel his beaming energy and positivity!"

Bevens and Taylor were so close that they were named "Kenneth squared," with shared interests in photography and the outdoors.

"I loved talking to him and hearing his laugh. He was so incredibly kind, enthusiastic, smart and gave 110% of himself to everything he did and everyone he met," Bevens said on Instagram. "Kenneth felt tremendously loved and helped others feel the same."

"Over the years, we introduced friends to each other, we hiked Madonna together (I was dressed as Santa), played racquetball together, kayaked together, got WFAs together, and always inspired each other. I loved talking to him and hearing his laugh. He was so incredibly kind, enthusiastic, smart, and gave 110% of himself to everything he did and everyone he met," Bevens continued.

"Kenneth felt tremendously loved and helped others feel the same. Even writing or hearing my name feels a little strange now, because it’s also his name, missing his piece. We felt intertwined in that way, but his story isn’t over. That love & enthusiasm he brought has engraved itself in everyone he came across, including me. Love ya Kenneth[.]"

