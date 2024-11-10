Special education teacher groomed, sexually assaulted 13-year-old boy in classroom, provided weed to him: Police

A California special education teacher is accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student. The Los Angeles teacher also had sex with the underage boy in her classroom and provided him with marijuana, according to police.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 43-year-old Colleen Jo Matarico.

Matarico is in custody on $1.3 million bail.

Police said in a statement that Matarico of Valley Village "groomed and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old victim in her classroom, and later convinced the victim to have sexual intercourse in her vehicle."

Police said the special education teacher also provided marijuana to the boy and added that "detectives believe there are additional, unidentified victims of Matarico who have yet to come forward."

Matarico was charged with five counts of lewd acts with a minor, two counts of lewd acts with a minor 14 or 15 years old, and one count of furnishing marijuana to a minor.

Matarico's LinkedIn profile states she is a special education teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

According to the John Burroughs Middle School website, Matarico was listed as “a teacher.”

School principal Dr. Steve Martinez told the school community Thursday in a message shared with the New York Post that the teacher was removed from campus after the school contacted police. The Post said Matarico wasn't named in the letter.

“District protocols are being followed and we remain in cooperation with local authorities. Due to the ongoing investigation by law enforcement, we are unable to disclose additional details about this matter,” the principal wrote, according to the Post.

“We understand that some students may be impacted by this incident. Students can always reach out to teachers, counselors or school staff for support,” he added, the paper said.

Police are urging any other victims to contact the LAPD's Juvenile Division Abused Child Section at 424-259-7097. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

