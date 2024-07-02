Watergate reporter accidentally exposes his own colleagues with admission about Biden's health that raises serious questions

Carl Bernstein is a legendary journalist who helped expose the Watergate scandal. But on Monday, Bernstein helped expose the fourth estate.

Speaking on CNN, Bernstein revealed that his sources, who he described as "very close" to President Joe Biden, have repeatedly witnessed evidence of his "cognitive decline" over the last year and a half.

'There was a fundraiser at which he started at the podium, and then he became very stiff, according to the people there, as if it were almost a kind of rigor mortis had set in.'

Even worse, Bernstein added, journalists witnessed it, too — and yet they sat on their hands.

"These are people — several of them who are very close to President Biden who love him, have supported him and among them are some people who've raised a lot of money for him — and they are adamant that what we saw the other night, the Joe Biden we saw, is not a one-off," Bernstein explained.

"There have been 15–20 occasions in the last year and a half when the president has appeared somewhat as he did in that horror show that we witnessed," he revealed.

What is "so significant" about Biden's cognitive decline, Bernstein went on to admit, is "how many people around the president are aware of such incidents, including some reporters, who have witnessed some of them."

Over the last six months in particular, according to Bernstein, "There has been a marked incidence of cognitive decline and physical infirmity."

One such incident that demonstrates Biden's cognitive decline happened in June 2023, Bernstein said. That incident, for some reason, had not been previously reported.

"There was a fundraiser at which he started at the podium, and then he became very stiff, according to the people there, as if it were almost a kind of rigor mortis had set in," Bernstein said. "This was a year ago almost exactly at the old Four Seasons Restaurant on Park Avenue. And he became very stiff and a chair had to be brought for him to do the latter part of the event."

Bernstein's admission raises a serious and important question about the media: Why did they hide and downplay the unfortunate turn in Biden's acuity?

It's true that Democrats and the Biden administration have downplayed the significance of Biden's cognitive decline, even claiming last month that videos evidencing Biden's decline were "cheap fakes." It's not surprising, however, that the political apparatus that depends on Biden would downplay what is happening to its leader.



But what excuse do reporters and the media have?

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign is not letting its foot off the gas(lighting).

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign chairwoman, told hundreds of donors on a conference call Monday that they should not withdraw their financial support from Biden's campaign.

"He's probably in better health than most of us," Dillon claimed on that call, a comment that donors found "offensive," CNN reported.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!