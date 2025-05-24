13-year-old girl attacked by grown man used jiu-jitsu skills to break his ankle and fight him off, police say

California police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to attack a 13-year-old girl but ended up with a broken ankle after she fought him off with jiu-jitsu.

The incident unfolded on May 6 at Carmel-by-the-Sea as the girl was walking home, according to Michael Blackburn, her jiu-jitsu instructor, who spoke with KSBW-TV.

“Halfway home, a gentleman was standing in between two cars, and he stepped out to punch her in the face,” said Blackburn.

The girl reacted by using the jiu-jitsu training she had undertaken for three years in Blackburn’s classes at the Carmel Youth Center.

“She punched him, she wrapped it, got him in a headlock, kneed him a couple of times, spun him around, threw him on the ground,” Blackburn said. “And she had stepped on his foot doing all this, and when she threw him to the ground, she broke his ankle.”

The girl then ran home and is safe with her family.

The man, however, got away.

The girl's identity is being withheld from the public for her safety, given that the man is still at large. Carmel Police Dept. Commander Todd Trayer said that police have a sketch of what the man is believed to look like.

“The person was acting unusual, like potentially under the influence of something or dealing with some other personal issues,” said Trayer.

Blackburn went on to say he was grateful his student was able to defend herself.

“I told her we were proud of her, and she did exactly what she was supposed to do,” he added. “You have to fight in class like you’re going to protect yourself on the street.”

Carmel-by-the-Sea is a tourist location on the central coast with only about 2,300 residents.

The police sketch and the Blackburn interview can be viewed on the KSBW news video on YouTube.

