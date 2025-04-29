Video: Massive brawl among Carnival cruise ship passengers leads to dozens getting placed on 'Do Not Sail' list

Dozens of Carnival cruise ship passengers reportedly were placed on a "Do Not Sail" list after they engaged in a massive brawl while disembarking from the vessel in Galveston, Texas.

The fight erupted as passengers left the Carnival Jubilee cruise ship after it docked Saturday following a week-long Caribbean voyage with stops in Mexico and Honduras, according to CruiseMapper.

'We will not tolerate such behavior.'

Video obtained by NBC News shows fists flying and pushing and shoving inside the cruise terminal.

“It went down this morning,” wrote Trelle Ray, who posted video of the fight on Facebook.

People are seen throwing punches and throwing fellow cruise passengers to the ground, who appear to get stomped.

Several security guards are seen on video running toward the melee, but they were not immediately able to stop the violence.

Multiple open suitcases could be seen on the video strewn around the terminal in the aftermath of the massive brawl.

In total, 24 people were placed on the "Do Not Sail" list and have been banned from Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Cruise Line issued the following statement to KPRC-TV: “The incident occurred in the debarkation area under the authority of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The matter was turned over to law enforcement. We will not tolerate such behavior, and 24 people have been placed on our Do Not Sail list.”

Authorities informed USA Today that the Port of Galveston Police Department responded to "an altercation" at Cruise Terminal 25.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents "detained several individuals," and police arrested one person who allegedly played a role in the brouhaha.

Police did not specify charges against the arrested person.

It was unclear what sparked the brawl among the Carnival Cruise Line passengers following their vacation.

Authorities did not specify if there were serious injuries or if any travelers were hospitalized.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA Today.

This wasn't the first time cruise ship passengers have engaged in fights:

As Blaze News reported in July 2022, a huge melee exploded on a Carnival cruise liner involving roughly 60 passengers.

In December 2022, multiple fights broke out on the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship. During the cruise, a 36-year-old female passenger fell overboard and died off the coast of Florida.

In June 2024, a fight erupted on board the Carnival Paradise cruise ship near the buffet section.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!