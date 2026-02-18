'The View' under investigation for potential violations, says Trump's FCC chief

The head of the Federal Communications Commission said at a media conference that "The View" is under investigation for possible violations of the equal time rule.

The FCC changed the equal time rule last month to include talk shows like "The View," which forces them to provide the same coverage to all candidates in a campaign if they spotlight one.

'The idea is that if you’re a partisan political actor under the case law, then you’re likely not going to qualify under the bona fide news exception.'

The women of "The View" had James Talarico on their show, a Texas state representative who is vying for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate against Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas). They also had Crockett on the show.

"The FCC has an enforcement action underway on that, and we’re taking a look at it," Carr said Wednesday. He did not elaborate on how "The View" may have violated the rule.

The admission comes as the FCC is facing criticism from Stephen Colbert after he was told by CBS not to air an interview with Talarico to avoid violating the rule.

Carr went on to explain the change in the rule.

"People can come forward with their own showings and a petition for declarative ruling, but this is something that will be explored as part of the FCC case law," he added. "The idea is that if you’re a partisan political actor under the case law, then you’re likely not going to qualify under the bona fide news exception."

Colbert had accused Carr of not applying the rule to right-wing talk radio, and Carr addressed that criticism as well.

"We haven’t seen the same issues on the radio side," he said. "We’ll take a look at anything that arises at the end of the day."

Carr went on to criticize the media for running with censorship claims made by Colbert that were contradicted by CBS.

"There was no censorship here at all," he told reporters.

"I think you guys should feel a bit ashamed for having been lied to and then just run with those lies," Carr said. "I think it was an embarrassing episode for the media."

