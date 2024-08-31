Football coach from prominent Catholic high school arrested in prostitution sting, Georgia police say

Georgia police say a prostitution sting caught a football coach from a prominent Catholic high school along with 17 other people.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Larry Bruce Moyer, an assistant coach in his forties, went to meet what he thought was a prostitute at a motel in Chamblee but was arrested instead.

“Unfortunately, in this day and age the internet is rife with commercial sex websites where you can do on and basically order somebody to commit sexual acts for your money,” said GBI Special Agent Ryan Hilton to WSB-TV.

Moyer works at the St. Pius X Catholic High School, also in Chamblee.

Hilton said “Operation Wrong Room" also identified 15 potential victims of the sex trade and tried to provide assistance to them.

“When they arrive at our operational area, we divert them to resources, counseling, housing, and other services,” he explained.

Moyer was charged with misdemeanor pandering on August 21 and released on Saturday, according to police records.



A representative for the Catholic high school said Moyer was placed on administrative leave.

Experts say that parents should be mindful of what their children are doing on social media and the internet because predators are targeting them for grooming and prostitution.

Images of the other suspects caught in the sting were included in WSB-TV's news report on YouTube.

