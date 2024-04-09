CBP released over 125,000 unvetted illegal migrants onto San Diego streets, says county supervisor: 'Dire consequences'

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond recently told the New York Post that Customs and Border Protection released more than 125,000 unvetted illegal immigrants onto San Diego streets over a six-month period.



Desmond explained that CBP is "completely overwhelmed" with the influx of new arrivals flooding the southern border and, at a "minimum," released over a hundred thousand "without proper vetting" since September, citing data provided to his office by the agency.

"That's just the minimum we know about and doesn't include families, boat arrivals, or elderly people who are processed differently," Desmond told the Post. "The numbers have gone through the roof."

The county supervisor warned that the release of unvetted migrants could have "dire consequences" for the rest of the country. He added that CBP lacks the resources to complete proper screening procedures before releasing individuals.

"It's a national issue, as most people are released from detention within 24-48 hrs and [then] going elsewhere in the country — many to the East Coast," he said.

CBP previously told the Post that it requires 72 hours to complete proper checks.

According to Desmond, the county only has one migrant shelter, which is funded by the federal government. With "nowhere for [the majority] to go," many are "loiter[ing]" around the city, he stated.

"They're being dropped off at a transit center to get buses or trains in Southern California that doesn't even have bathrooms or facilities," Desmond added.

Late last year, local reports stated that migrants were camping out at the San Diego International Airport while waiting for flights to their next destination.

Desmond confirmed that the airport still serves as a makeshift shelter for many individuals.

In a video posted to X, Desmond stated, "Currently, the Border Patrol is still just dropping off migrants, several hundred a day. A lot of them end up at our airport. So, unfortunately, San Diego Airport now has become the de facto migrant shelter, where they sleep there."

According to Desmond, the majority of the migrants arriving in San Diego are continuing to other destinations, such as Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

In fiscal year 2023, CBP's San Diego sector recorded over 230,000 border encounters. So far, within just the first four months of fiscal year 2024, the sector has experienced more than 151,000 encounters. The sector saw an 85% increase in February 2024 compared to the same month last year.

"This isn't just a local issue; it's a national issue, as most people are going elsewhere in the country," Desmond wrote on X. "Open border policies, without proper vetting, have dire consequences. We have already seen the preventable tragedy of Laken Riley; what will it take to secure our border?"

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old attending Augusta University, was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant while jogging near the college campus in February.

Desmond noted that he does not blame the overwhelmed Border Patrol agents but faults the Biden administration and the Department of Homeland Security "for not enforcing our laws."

"There are people who should be on terror watch lists, and we're missing lots of them," he continued. "If seeking asylum, you're supposed to be detained until that is found to have validity."

CBP did not respond to the Post's request for comment.

