Chaotic scenes of the 'ultra-left': Insane viral moments from France riots

France is seeing some of the worst violence in its streets in decades as demonstrations have turned into property damage and looting.

As hundreds of thousands have blocked roads in different cities over the weekend, French outlets are claiming that the protests are in response to ever-rising energy costs and students who are upset with their school conditions.

'We are proud to announce that we are blocking the largest museum in the world.'

However, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has described some of the worst protesters as far-left and "ultra-left" politically, and there have been many viral moments in the European country that scream of progressive ideology, mirroring protests that have happened worldwide in the last decade.

1. Burning down the state

Public buildings, luxury boutiques, and supermarkets were targets of rioters, who attacked police cars as well as officers, according to Reuters.

The city of Limoges had its city hall set on fire, while in Marseille protesters busted their way into city hall and tagged it with anarchist graffiti. The city tourism office in Lyon was also seen engulfed in flames.

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2. Louvre protest backlash

Students led a blockade at the entrance of the Louvre and denounced "police repression," Newsweek reported. The incident involved blocking the front doors of the historic museum while performing music.

In a video seen by millions of viewers, tourists are outraged that their time and money has been wasted as the pseudo-buskers block the entrance. The tourists chant at the protesters and give them the middle finger.

"The tourists who are waiting are aggressive with us because they've paid for their tickets," one of the protesters reportedly said. However, the group also allegedly distributed leaflets that read, "We are proud to announce that we are blocking the largest museum in the world."

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3. The unfazed jogger

"Those who destroyed must pay," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. "Those who looted must pay back. Those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable."

As the destruction and dismay was evident through burned property, masked rioters, and smoke in the air, one Paris resident went viral for her apparent composure through the ordeal.

A woman wearing a sports bra, shorts, and a jacket tied around her waist has been the subject of several videos where she is seen casually jogging through the chaos and past a pile of burning bikes.

The camera then pans to show the woman running passed dozens of masked protesters and toward a sea of demonstrators, all dressed in black. Another burning fire with thick, black smoke is seemingly her next destination.

4. Your city tomorrow?

Millions have already watched at least four French police vehicles get violently attacked by rioters in Paris in another viral video.

As the cop cars drive by with sirens blaring, about a dozen rioters dressed in black attempt to smash the vehicles with rocks, debris, and other objects.

With literal sparks flying, one rioter even turns to the camera and is seen smiling as they record the dirty work on their phone.

"Paris today. Your city tomorrow?" the post on X asked, followed by, "Where are you, President Emmanuel Macron?"

5. The warning

Western nations are in grave danger of being overrun by people who have "no love or appreciation for it," warns Nick Freitas in the documentary "The Immigration Crisis That Will Destroy the West."



Freitas talks about the betrayal of politicians and the ever-growing demographic changes in the West, stemming from poor policy that includes mass asylum claims from countries like Pakistan, while immigration systems let in countless economic migrants from the third world.

- YouTube

6. Posing for the camera

A group of rioters are happy in another video to relish in their spoils and pose for the camera in front of trashed streets and raging fires. As some give the camera the middle finger, rioters in the background of the group grunt in unison. One even waves what appears to be a mannequin's leg.

The post from Visegrad 24, a news curator in Central Europe, described the scene as "young 2nd and 3rd-generation migrant rioters" who had gathered to celebrate setting Paris on fire.

It is unclear who the rioters are, but the post noted that they "proudly give the French people the finger in the picture."

7. Cordial monsters

In another viral video, a woman who appears to support the protests attempts to disavow looters at a grocery mart but fails as they calmly work around her efforts.

"But why are you doing this?" the woman asks the looters, according to a translation. "Arretez!" she yells, meaning "stop."



The woman then tries to block the entrance to the store while saying, "That's not the cause."



Unperturbed, the looters gently remove her from the entrance and then cheer as they help each other inside to continue stealing. One male grabs the woman and takes her aside, saying, "You are going to hurt yourself."

"They won't be able to listen to reason!" the man adds.

"What's the point of doing that?!" the woman screams back.

Nearly in tears, she turns to the camera in distress before walking away. The camera then pans to the looters inside as a helpless shopkeeper stands in the store.

Woman, shopkeepers plead with looters as French protests turn violent

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