Illegal alien and 15 others charged with election crimes, DOJ says

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced another round of alleged election crimes, including one case involving an illegal alien.

A DOJ press release on Monday documented the details of the charges that involved people from Pakistan, Portugal, France, Peru, Jamaica, and Cuba, among others.

'Criminals who disrupt the integrity of America's elections will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.'

68-year-old Forrest Scott Woody of Hendersonville, North Carolina, was charged for allegedly voting twice in the 2024 election, once in North Carolina and once in Alabama, according to a press release from the DOJ.

78-year-old permanent legal resident Silvia Delgado Phelps from Peru was charged for allegedly voting in multiple elections in Baldwin County, Alabama, despite not being a U.S. citizen.

48-year-old Hacina Saadi, described by the DOJ as an illegal alien from France, was charged "by information with voting by an alien during the 2024 election."

Two lawful permanent residents from Pakistan and another lawful permanent resident from Portugal were similarly charged.

42-year-old Staciann Pollion Davis, a lawful permanent resident from Jamaica, was charged for allegedly voting in the general election in Clarke County, Alabama, despite Davis not being a U.S. citizen.

64-year-old Andre’s Garcia, a lawful permanent resident from Cuba, allegedly voted in at least 15 elections, including at least 13 federal elections, over the last 20 years.

59-year-old Cary Ann Patterson, a lawful permanent resident from Britain, allegedly voted in at least 10 elections as an alien, based on records from the Gallia County Board of Elections in Ohio.

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A 69-year-old from Pakistan was arrested for allegedly voting in at least six elections, while a 63-year-old from the Philippines was arrested for allegedly illegally voting. Both were charged in the Northern District of Ohio.

"Under President Trump, criminals who disrupt the integrity of America's elections will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," read a White House post about the announcement.

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