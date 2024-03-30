Chinese illegal immigrant who entered southern border convicted of child porn crimes, possessing video of girl under 5 years old

A Chinese national – who entered the United States illegally through the southern border – has been convicted of child pornography crimes.

Tong Sun attempted to illegally cross the U.S. southern border in May 2023 near Roma, Texas.

Law enforcement took Sun into custody, at which time, investigators reportedly discovered child porn on his cell phone.

One of the videos depicted a girl under 5 years old being sexually abused by an adult, according to an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol. Another video had a girl younger than 13 being sexually assaulted, according to the complaint.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Sun admitted to owning the cell phone and possessing the child porn.

"Sun further stated he intended to delete the videos in Mexico, prior to crossing into the United States illegally, but did not get the opportunity," the release read.

On Dec. 20, 2023, the 46-year-old Chinese national pleaded guilty to charges of possession of child pornography that had been mailed, shipped, or transported.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton sentenced Tong to 12 years in federal prison for the child sex crimes.

Sun was also ordered to pay $35,000 in special assessments and will serve five years on supervised release following the completion of his prison sentence, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said, "During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet and will also be ordered to register as a sex offender."

The illegal immigrant is expected to face deportation after he serves his prison sentence.

Tong will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, which is to be determined soon.

