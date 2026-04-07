Chinese researcher dies at scandal-ridden University of Michigan after CCP alleges ‘hostile’ US interrogation

A Chinese researcher at the University of Michigan died on campus in March, shortly after federal agents allegedly questioned him.

UM has recently gained national attention after at least six of its Chinese researchers were charged in 2025 with attempting to smuggle biomaterial into the United States. U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr. referred to the scandal as “a long and alarming pattern of criminal activities committed by Chinese Nationals under the cover of the University of Michigan.”

'This is an active police investigation, and we have no further information to share regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.'

Danhao Wang, an assistant research scientist at UM’s College of Engineering, died after falling to his death.

Melissa Overton, the deputy chief of police for the university’s Division of Public Safety and Security, told the Michigan Daily that the incident was being investigated as “a possible act of self-harm.”

“On March 19, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the University of Michigan Police Department responded to a report of a subject who fell inside the George G. Brown Building,” Overton told the news outlet. “A faculty research assistant was found after falling from an upper level and was later pronounced deceased.”

UM College of Engineering Dean Karen Thole acknowledged Wang’s death in a college-wide email early this month.

“Dr. Wang was a promising and brilliant young mind, whose research into wide bandgap III-nitride semiconductor materials and devices published in Nature stands as a landmark, uncovering for the first time the switching and charge compensation mechanisms of emerging ferroelectric nitrides,” Thole wrote. “His loss is felt deeply not only by those who knew him here at the University, but also everyone who understands his potential to have contributed to breakthroughs in science that would have positively impacted people around the world.”

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Thole noted that Wang’s death remains under investigation.

“This is an active police investigation, and we have no further information to share regarding the circumstances surrounding his death,” Thole continued. “In the age of AI and misinformation in unfortunate situations like these, incorrect information can spread quickly, and we must let the investigators complete their work and refrain from speculation until the facts are known and made available.”

RELATED: University of Michigan now under fire after Chinese scholars allegedly smuggle bio-weapon

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China Central Television asked Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about a Chinese researcher who had taken his “own life a day after being subjected to hostile questioning by U.S. law enforcement personnel.”

“China is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking death and has protested to the U.S. China’s diplomatic missions swiftly got in touch with the researcher’s family and actively assisted them in handling relevant matters,” Jian stated. “For some time now, the U.S. has overstretched the concept of national security for political manipulation and groundlessly interrogated and harassed Chinese scholars and students.”

Jian called on the U.S. to conduct a “full investigation” into the incident and provide “a responsible explanation.” He also demanded the U.S. “stop any discriminatory law enforcement targeting Chinese scholars and students in the U.S., and stop imposing wrongful convictions.”

The Chinese Consulate in Chicago also reacted to the recent death, stating, “The incident occurred at a U.S. university within our consular jurisdiction, and we are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking death. Principal Officials of our Consulate General, acting under instructions from the Chinese Government, have protested multiple times to relevant departments of the U.S. government and the university concerned regarding this incident.”

Neither Jian nor the Chinese Consulate in Chicago named the researcher.

Blaze News reached out to the FBI to inquire whether the agency had questioned Wang.

“As a matter of a longstanding policy, the FBI neither confirms nor denies the existence of any investigation or investigative activity involving specific individuals,” FBI Detroit said in a statement provided to Blaze News.

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