Chip and Joanna Gaines go all-in on LGBTQ agenda in their newest show

They are listed as executive producers of the 'Roller Jam' show.
Many former fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines are criticizing the couple for yet another show that pushes the LGBTQ agenda even further than before.
In July, Chip Gaines accused their critics of being too judgmental after they were hit with backlash for including a same-sex couple with children in their show "Back to the Frontier" to be aired on HBO Max.
'How far removed and out of touch are the Gaineses to consider this appropriate family entertainment.'
The reality television show stars identify as evangelical Christians and have been excoriated by the left for supporting conservative causes, but they are facing scorn on the right after clips from "Roller Jam" surfaced on social media.
The roller skating contest includes an LGBTQ activist as a host, an all-LGBTQ roller skating team, and a cross-dressing judge. The Gaineses are executive producers of the show.
"What kind of parent would let their children watch this show? How far removed and out of touch are the Gaineses to consider this appropriate family entertainment?" reads a comment from Protestia, a Christian website that posted the videos and screenshots from the show.
Critics responded with scorn to the blatant promotion of the LGBTQ agenda by a couple that had gained popularity with significant support from Christians.
"This blows apart Chip's pretense that they are merely trying to be kind and understanding to individuals who identify as LGBTQ," journalist Megan Basham replied. "They are clearly using their positions and influence to promote disordered sexuality and gender behavior."
RELATED: Chip Gaines tells us not to judge — but we won’t pretend any more
"So basically, there's absolutely no difference between what these two professing Christians produce and what the world produces. Fantastic," Christian blogger Jackie Chea said.
"My heart is heavy for them. Their faith must not be very firm if they feel they have to affirm that which grieves the heart of God," another user said.
"It's really sad and disgusting what a little money and popularity can do to people," another missive reads.
