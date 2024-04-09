'I'm petty and a smart a**': UFC's Chris Curtis provides explanation after shocking fans with Diddy walkout music

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis was surprised when his request for walkout music was denied but was even more surprised when his second suggestion was approved.

The 185-pound fighter had his second match against Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90, a five-round war that saw Curtis lose by a close split decision. Before the fight, however, Curtis' choice in music had the internet buzzing with confusion. Curtis came out to his main event fight with Diddy's 2001 hit "Bad Boys for Life" blaring in the background.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has become a controversial figure since having faced multiple civil lawsuits alleging sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape. Diddy has denied all allegations, calling them "sickening." The culmination of the accusations was a federal raid on the music producer's properties in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida.

Curtis explained the musical stylings on his X page.

"I'm getting some weird looks so I'll explain the walkout for you guys before I go to bed," Curtis wrote after the fight. "Last night at dinner I got a call saying my walkout song (The Rumbling by Stim) wasn't approved by the execs."

The song Curtis was referring to was "The Rumbling" by SiM, reportedly made popular by the Japanese anime cartoon "Attack on Titan," according to BJPenn.com.

"I was low key kinda pissed so I went with Diddy thinking, 'There is no way they'll approve this then ...' but I'm petty and a smart a**. Jokes on me, they definitely approved it so we just went with it. Lol Diddy is terrible, but it was kinda hilarious. I'll do better in the future," Curtis joked.

The walkout music certainly caused a stir among MMA fans, who reacted with shock and confusion.

"No Chris!!! Don’t walk out to Diddy!!! You haven’t heard the neewwwssss," an MMA podcaster wrote.

"Chris Curtis a wild boy for walkin out to Diddy," a fan wrote.

"Chris Curtis has been so busy training he has no idea about P. Diddy. Read the room," another fan joked.

The Ohio native appeared injured immediately after his fight, and his reported diagnosis was not promising.

"Grade 3 tear in my hamstring," the middleweight reported on his X account. "Not the news I wanted," he added.

A grade three hamstring tear could take months to recover from and may require surgery, according to Village Emergency Centers.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

