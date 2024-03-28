Talking Diddy — Jason Whitlock’s deep dive into Sean Combs’ lawsuits is leaving thousands jaw-dropped

Sean John Combs, better known as P. Diddy or Puff Daddy in the rap music industry, is in hot water as he faces multiple civil lawsuits related to allegations of sex trafficking, rape, physical and sexual abuse, and other criminal activities.

Last year, Diddy’s former partner, Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against the entertainer for a number of allegations involving rape, grooming, and other forms of abuse. Although Combs denied the allegations, he settled immediately with an undisclosed amount of money.

However, Ventura is not the only woman who’s come forward with similar allegations. Since November 2023, three additional women have filed suits against Combs for incidences of sexual assault that took place decades ago.

Fast forward to Combs’ most recent lawsuit, which was filed this past February by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who cited many of the same violations. Jones alleged that Combs sexually harassed him and was engaged in a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.”

This is the subject Jason Whitlock thoroughly unpacks in his two-part series: “Diddy and the Shocking Truth About Hip-Hop.” The series was released the week before the Department of Homeland Security conducted raids on Combs' homes to serve search warrants.

Part one starts all the way back at the beginning — before Sean Combs was even born. In this episode, Jason explores how the unsolved murder of his drug-dealing father made young Sean Combs the perfect pawn in hip-hop’s war against America.

In Part 2, Jason dives into the seedy world of Diddy and how what he calls “agents of nihilism” use gangsta rap and prison culture to exploit young people.

The series has garnered thousands and thousands of views, beckoning people who want to see the entirety of the iceberg, not just what’s visible from the surface.

Shemeka Michelle calls the series “highly informative.”

“I appreciate you taking the time and the effort and the energy and the guts to actually give us that information,” she tells Jason.

“There's no other form of music like hip-hop that is this negative, this corrosive, and this celebrated without question,” says Jason.

To hear the duo’s discussion of the Diddy scandal, as well as T.I. and Jamie Foxx’s suspected debauchery, the Obamas’ involvement in the rap music industry, and the theory that Tupac’s 1994 murder was a psyop, watch the clip below.

