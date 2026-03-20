Here are some of the funniest 'Chuck Norris facts' memes fans have shared to honor his memory

The fans and friends of action film star Chuck Norris are sorrowful at the news Friday that he passed away. He was 86 years old.

Some fans are expressing their grief by adding a final chapter to the hilarious meme trend that celebrated his superhuman strength and invincibility.

'Chuck Norris didn't die. He told death he was coming.'

The meme had become so popular that Norris himself began making some of the jokes and referred to the trend in his commercials. Between the solemn celebrity remembrances of Norris, fans continued the "Chuck Norris facts" trend as part of his legacy.

"Chuck Norris could kill two stones with one bird. Chuck Norris didn't do push-ups. He pushed the Earth down. Chuck Norris could strangle you with a cordless phone. Chuck Norris beat the sun in a staring contest," read one post. "In heaven, even miracles check with Chuck Norris."

"Chuck Norris didn't die, he just completed his mission & went to rest…" said actor Mario Lopez.

"Chuck Norris didn't die. He told death he was coming," read another post.

"It’s been announced Chuck Norris be the pallbearer at his own funeral," said another user.

"Chuck Norris woke up briefly from death this morning to correct an error on his death certificate. He then shook hands with the doctor, laid back down, and died again," read another popular entry.

"Chuck doesn't flush the toilet, he scares the s**t out of it," recalled writer Stephen King.

Others referred to his many movie characters and cameos.

"I'll always remember Chuck Norris as the man who changed the course of dodgeball history by casting the deciding vote that allowed Average Joes to play in the championship of the Las Vegas International Dodgeball Open where they upset the heavily favored Globo Gym Purple Cobras," read one entry.

RELATED: Chuck Norris warned against 'socialism" in 2021: 'Or something much worse'

The world was informed of the passing of Chuck Norris by a statement from his family.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved," his family wrote. "Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

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