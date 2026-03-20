Chuck Norris dies at 86: 'He lived his life with faith'

Action movie star Chuck Norris has passed away, his family revealed online Friday.

The 86-year-old burst onto the film scene in the late 1970s and had a major influence on the boom in martial arts movies of the 1980s and 1990s.

'To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather.'

Norris' family wrote on his Instagram page that the star passed away Thursday morning, but wanted to keep the circumstances surrounding the death private.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," the caption read.

The family added, "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."



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The family went on to say that they were grateful for Norris' life and the "unforgettable moments" they were "blessed to share with him." They thanked his fans and his friends and said they were "truly grateful" for offers of prayer and support they received during Norris' recent hospitalization.

Norris hit it big with films like "Good Guys Wear Black" in 1978 and "A Force of One" in 1979. He was a mainstay on television as well with "Walker, Texas Ranger," which had more than 200 episodes during its 1993-2001 run.

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Norris was involved in politics in recent years, such as endorsing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2017.

In 2016, Norris was reportedly set to attend a rally for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) but ultimately did not attend, and a spokesman said any presidential endorsement from the action star at the time was only a rumor.

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