CNN contributor pops Democrats' bubble on why comparing Trump to Hitler doesn't work

CNN contributor Scott Jennings explained prior to the network's town hall with Vice President Kamala Harris that the tired attack line of "Trump is Hitler" does not work anymore because Democrats have been using it against other GOP leaders for years.

"At what point do the Republican Party, do the Republicans say, ‘You know what? For the sake of country, country over party, even though it‘s uncomfortable, even though it‘s something I may not — it makes me feel — it turns me up because I agree with the policy, this guy shouldn‘t be in office'?” former Harris staffer Jamal Simmons asked, according to the video.

Jennings responded by noting that not only does the "Hitler" attack line not work, but Democrats don't believe it themselves as evidenced by candidates in swing states running ads showing their work with Trump.

Harris did not tone down her rhetoric when asked by Anderson Cooper whether she thinks Trump is a fascist even though she had not used that label for Trump in the past.

“It probably will shock Kamala Harris and the rest of her campaign staff to learn that there are incumbent Democrat U.S. senators in this country right now running television ads touting all their work with this modern-day Hitler. I wonder if Kamala Harris tonight, in our town hall meeting, will call for them to take these ads off the air touting their work with this Hitler?" Jennings said.

"Now, I‘m calloused on this Hitler business because I lived through the Bush years, and I used to peer out my window onto Pennsylvania Avenue, and I saw everybody marching around in their brown uniforms, signs up, ‘Bush is Hitler, Bush is Hitler.’ And then they did it to John McCain. They did it to Mitt Romney. They‘ve done it to Donald Trump. Even did it to Paul Ryan, I recall, at one point," Jennings continued. "So I‘ve heard it all before."

"Yes, I do. Yes, I do," Harris emphasized.

Harris further touted endorsements from people who worked in the Reagan, Bush Sr., W. Bush, and Trump administrations as evidence.

