CNN panel laughs after campaign promises Trump will be respectful during the debate

The panel on "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" Wednesday night vocalized their disbelief after Chris Wallace said the Trump campaign had promised that former President Donald Trump will be respectful during tonight's debate with President Joe Biden.

Wallace moderated the first debate between Trump and Biden in 2020 when he was still with Fox News. Trump, going with an aggressive style, interrupted Biden and Wallace multiple times during the debate. Wallace, who is now with CNN, told the panel tonight's event will show whether Trump learned from that first debate.

"The question for tomorrow night is: Has he learned his lesson? I’ve talked to a lot of people in the top echelons of his staff. They say he finally understands how badly he did in the 2020 debate, and the two words that are coming out you don’t usually hear from the Trump camp are 'nice' and 'respectful.' He intends to be both," Wallace explained.



His comments were laughed and scoffed at by some of the other panel members.

"No, I'm telling you, he says the night may devolve the way it will, but he very much intends not to make the same mistake," Wallace insisted, prompting more laughter.

To drastically reduce the number of interruptions, CNN laid out how the microphone system will work.

Each podium has two green lights. When the lights are off, that means the microphone is off. Even if one of the candidates starts to speak while his microphone is off, the microphone that is on can barely pick up the other person speaking, as the podiums are set far apart.

Both campaigns were briefed on the system and agreed to it.

There are concerns with how much of a debate will be able to take place with such heavy-handedness from CNN and the anti-Trump biases from the moderators. CNN personalities continue to show their bias against Trump leading up to the highly anticipated event. For example, CNN's Kasie Hunt asked a top Biden campaign aide if Biden should even shake Trump's hand at the start.

