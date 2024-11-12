CNN's Chris Wallace steps away from broadcast television to pursue new media venture

After three years with CNN, host Chris Wallace announced Monday evening that he will not renew his seven-figure contract with the network. Instead, he revealed his plans to step away from traditional broadcast television and pursue a new media venture.



Before working for CNN, Wallace spent 18 years at Fox News.

'Mainstays of old-fashioned outlets run for the exits.'

Wallace told the Daily Beast about his interest in following the path of Joe Rogan and Charlamagne tha God by launching a podcast or aligning with an independent streaming platform, which he described as "where the action seems to be."

"I don't flatter myself to think I will have that sort of reach," he added, referring to the two famous podcasters.

"This is the first time in 55 years I've been between jobs," Wallace said. "I am actually excited and liberated by that."

He noted that he has yet to determine the best streaming format for him.

"Not knowing is part of the challenge. I'm waiting to see what comes over the transom. It might be something that I haven't thought of at all," he told the Daily Beast.

Wallace's decision to leave CNN, announced just a week after the presidential election, appears to be yet another sign of the rapidly declining influence of corporate media outlets.

Wallace stated that he had "nothing but positive things to say" about CNN, which had wanted to renew his contract. Mark Thompson, the network's CEO and chairman, called Wallace "one of the most respected political journalists."

Many expressed skepticism about Wallace's ability to attract a sufficiently large audience for a successful podcasting career.

Even the Daily Beast noted that "most successful streamers or independent broadcasters to emerge from traditional television have so far been almost exclusively on the right."

The news outlet reported that former Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly have found success in podcasting, whereas CNN's Don Lemon has struggled to gain traction with his independent show.

In response to Wallace's exit, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said, "Legacy news outlets are losing viewers, but even more important, they're losing their power to set narratives. Trump's 2024 landslide could very well be the death knell for the MSM [mainstream media] as mainstays of old-fashioned outlets run for the exits."

Conservative filmmaker Robby Starbuck also echoed the sentiment.

"Chris Wallace greatly overestimates the public interest in what he has to say. The old media dynamic was that you could choose between a few news channels. The new media allows you to choose who you find interesting. He's gonna find out the hard way that it's not Chris Wallace," Starbuck wrote.

Podcast host Shawn Farash also responded to Wallace's announcement.

"The issue is unlike Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson, Chris Wallace has the personality of stale bread and will not generate much of an audience or loyal following," Farash said.

Army veteran and political commentator Rob Smith had a similar take.



"At 77, Chris Wallace Leaves Fading CNN To Become…A Podcaster? You're Boring! Nobody Cares!" Smith wrote on X.

Smith said he thinks the move will end Wallace's career, noting that he should have stayed with CNN.

"New media does not work for everybody. You can see Don Lemon flailing in new media now because nobody really cares what he has to say, because he never really took the time to develop any kind of personality or worldview," Smith explained. "It just does not work in this era."