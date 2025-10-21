Colombian president calls for Trump's removal

Colombian President Gustavo Petro appeared to call for the ousting of President Donald Trump in an interview with MRC Latino on October 20.

Addressing the tensions between the U.S. and various South American nations over the Trump administration's deportation efforts and drug crackdown, Petro said, "Humanity has a first off-ramp, and it is to change Trump in various ways. The easiest way may be through Trump himself." Petro went on to say that the second option would be to "get rid of Trump."

'US government officials have committed murder and violated our sovereignty.'

President Trump has been highly critical of Petro, calling him "an illegal drug leader" in a post on Truth Social on Sunday. Trump went on to say in the post that the production of illegal drugs "has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it." He called Petro "a low rated and very unpopular leader" and said that if Petro does not stop the drug routes to the U.S., "the United States will close them up for him, and it won't be done nicely."

On September 16, the U.S. military carried out a drone strike that destroyed a submarine reportedly carrying drugs in international waters off the coast of Colombia.

Last week, Petro stated on X that "U.S. government officials have committed murder and violated our sovereignty in territorial waters." He went on to say that the submarine was a fishing vessel in distress and demanded an explanation from the United States about the strike.

In response, Trump announced that he would end all U.S. funding to Colombia, cutting off hundreds of millions in economic, military, and humanitarian aid. Speaking to reporters, Trump went after Petro, calling him "a lunatic who's got a lot of problems. Mental problems." He added that the funding cuts were in response to Colombia's unwillingness to combat the drug trade: "They are a drug-manufacturing machine, Colombia, and we're not going to be part of it. So we're going to drop all money that we are giving to them."

