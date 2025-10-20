'Illegal drug leader': Trump accuses Colombian president of doing worse than nothing about drug cartels

While most eyes have been directed either overseas or toward other domestic scandals, President Trump has continued to crack down on drug cartels and their supporters in the Western Hemisphere.

The latest crackdown focuses on Colombia's president and his alleged connection with drug smugglers and producers.

'The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc.'

In a Sunday Truth Social post, Trump delivered a harsh message about far-left Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

"President Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia. It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America," the post reads.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump went on to announce the end of subsidies to the country: "AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA. The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc.

"Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely," Trump's post concluded.

This announcement comes days after the administration's most recent announcement of a strike against another alleged cartel vessel. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted the video of the strike, saying that "these cartels are the Al Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere."

The Friday strike, according to Secretary Hegseth, was a "lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with Ejército de Liberación Nacional."

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) signaled his support for Trump's message in a social media post: "As the representative of the largest population of Colombian-Americans in the USA, we support the end of aid to the Gustavo Petro regime and we will continue to work closely with all the opposition leaders who will soon rescue the country with A FIRM HAND AND A BIG HEART!"

Gimenez, a Cuban-American, called out the "pathetic pacts" between Colombia and the "narcoterrorists and the dictatorships" in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

Likewise, Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) showed her support for the announcement on X.

Thanking President Trump, she continued: "The USA cannot continue to be the lifeblood of these criminal cartels at the expense of the wellbeing of our people."

Blaze News reached out to the White House for comment.

Editor's note: The headline of this story was edited after publication to correct a quotation error.

