Colorado Democrats really want college women to abort the next generation

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) ratified a radical piece of Democratic legislation last week that will force colleges across the state to moonlight as dispensaries for abortion drugs like mifepristone, thereby encouraging college-age women to abort the next generation.

'College students shouldn't have to go through hoops.'

House Bill 1335 — a bill sponsored by state Rep. Lorena Garcia, a Democrat who ensured last year that all Coloradan taxpayers contribute to abortion — requires that:

Thirty-two Colorado colleges with student health facilities "provide abortion medication to all students enrolled at the institution";

On-campus pharmacies "maintain a stock of and provide access to abortion medication to students" enrolled at the school; and

Colleges without on-site pharmacies submit prescriptions for abortion medications to off-campus pharmacies or alternatively dispense abortion drugs through their student health centers.

The law goes into effect on Aug. 1, 2027.

Among the organizations that condemned the legislation and urged Polis to consider a veto was the Colorado Catholic Conference, which deemed HB 1335 "a violation of the sanctity of life of preborn children."

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WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images

"Requiring colleges and universities to stockpile abortion pills will destroy more human life and cause serious physical, emotional and mental harm to many young women," the CCC stated. "Additionally, HB26-1335 violates the religious freedom of insurers who do not cover abortion."

Lydia Davis, a spokeswoman for Students for Life of America, warned about the dangers of abortion drugs.

Davis told the College Fix that "these deadly drugs have killed millions of babies, harmed women, and polluted our water systems with chemically tainted fetal remains flushed into our sewer systems. This bill would turn college campuses into abortion distribution centers and continue transforming our sewers into cemeteries."

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there were at least 36 patient deaths associated with mifepristone between September 2000 and December 2024.

Adverse events have also been reported in 2,740 cases of women who took mifepristone to kill their unborn children. Between November 2012 and December 2024, 288 women who used mifepristone were hospitalized; 190 experienced blood loss requiring transfusions; and 114 suffered infections, the USDA reported.

Rebecca Weaver, director of advocacy for the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists Action, said in her written testimony to Colorado lawmakers that the legislation "imposes sweeping requirements without establishing basic medical safeguards, creating significant risks to women's health and undermining standards of care."

Lloyd Benes, a Coloradan who testified earlier this year in opposition to the legislation, echoed some of AAPLOG Action's concerns in an op-ed in the Loveland Reporter-Herald last month, stating that the legislation does not require campus clinics to provide informed consent; has no in-person dispensing requirement, raising concerns about potential coercion; has no ultrasound requirement, perhaps leaving ectopic pregnancies undetected; has no guidance on the disposal of human remains; and lacks conscience protections.

After Polis signed the bill into law, state Rep. Garcia stated, "This new law makes sure college students can easily access their constitutionally-protected right to reproductive healthcare. For college students, their entire lives center around campus, and this law makes medication abortion accessible through a student health clinic or pharmacy."

State Rep. Kenny Nguyen (D) said, "College students shouldn't have to go through hoops to receive their constitutionally-protected right to an abortion. Our law streamlines access to medication abortion accessible so college students can receive life-saving care."

Regis University, a private Catholic school in Denver, is exempt from the law, Axios reported.

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