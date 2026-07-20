The most surprising part of Biden’s memoir? That it exists

Former President Joe Biden is preparing to tell Americans all about his presidency in a new memoir set for release this fall. But BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t buying the idea that Biden could write a book at all.

“Autopens are getting so advanced that these days they can write an entire book from cover to cover because Joe Biden has a book that is releasing in November,” Gonzales says.

“Oh man, I can’t wait to not read that,” she adds.

And a promotional video of Biden only adds more weight to her belief.

“Since I left the presidency, I’ve had a lot of people ask me, 'Joe, what have you been doing?'” the former president began in the video.

“Nobody asked you that. ... My question is, don’t you have cancer? How is that going? Isn’t it strange?” Gonzales says, before playing another clip of Biden stumbling through the promo.

“It’s about the challenges we faced as a nation and about the decisions I made and why I made them,” Biden said.

Gonzales points out that the video only gets worse, just like his presidency.

“It’s about why I chose to run for re-election and why I chose to step aside,” Biden said.

“He chose to step aside, ladies and gentlemen. He chose it. That definitely was his decision. It wasn’t something that anyone forced on him,” Gonzales comments, wondering why the former president is choosing to release this book now.

“You’ve got to wonder, maybe the plan is to try to scrape together cash because didn’t Jill just write ... a book, and nobody bought it, and nobody read it? Why do you guys keep writing books?” she asks.

“Maybe there’s a larger plan here,” she adds, pointing out that he could be “trying to get some cash flow coming in because nobody will pay for his presidential library.”

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