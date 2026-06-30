Another Democratic plot to gerrymander 3 congressional seats goes down in FLAMES

Democrats just lost the opportunity to gain three seats in the battle to control Congress after a state supreme court blocked their effort to redistrict the election maps.

The effort by a group called Coloradans for a Level Playing Field involved three separate ballot proposals, one of which would have changed the Colorado redistricting map for the 2028 and 2030 election cycles, if approved by the voters.

'While Trump and his MAGA allies regularly sidestep the law and ignore voters, efforts to respond have once again been dealt a legal setback over a technicality.'

Redistricting would have given Democrats the chance to pick up three extra seats. The Colorado Supreme Court said the effort violated the "single subject requirement" for ballot measures.



"Changing the constitutionally mandated frequency of redistricting — however temporary the change — is not merely a mechanism to administer the new congressional district map," wrote Chief Justice Monica Márquez in one of the unanimous decisions issued Monday. "Instead, it represents a seismic shift to Colorado’s longstanding redistricting process enshrined in the state constitution."

Curtis Hubbard, the spokesperson for the group sponsoring the bills, called the ruling "disappointing" in a statement on the group's website.

"While Trump and his MAGA allies regularly sidestep the law and ignore voters, efforts to respond have once again been dealt a legal setback over a technicality," he added.

National Republican Redistricting Trust President Adam Kincaid praised the ruling.

"Complete and total victory in Colorado!" he said on the X platform. "In a win for voters and the Colorado Constitution, the Colorado Supreme Court resoundingly rejects Democrats' attempt to manipulate the initiative process."

RELATED: Trump is WINNING the redistricting battle against Democrats, CBS analysis finds

According to the Coloradans for a Level Playing Field's math, Republicans may be able to pick up as many as 11 seats in Congress now that the group's gerrymandering initiatives have been blocked.

The group will not have the opportunity to amend their initiatives and have them appear on the next election ballot, ending the effort in Colorado.

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