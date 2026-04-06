'COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT': Trump puts thumb on the scale in the race to replace Gavin Newsom

With California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) nearing the end of his term, numerous candidates have stepped up to replace him in the upcoming gubernatorial primary race on June 2.

Sixty-one individuals appear on the official certified list of candidates competing for California's top office. While there is currently no clear front-runner, several notable candidates have emerged. These include former Rep. Katie Porter (D), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D), climate advocate and businessman Tom Steyer (D), Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco (R), and Fox News host and small-business owner Steve Hilton (R).

'With President Trump's full backing and federal support, we are going to take California back and make it better than ever before!'

President Donald Trump released a post on social media on Sunday attempting to tip the scales in favor of his preferred candidate in the crowded race.

"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years," Trump wrote. "He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell."

Trump gave the current governor the nickname "Newscum" and criticized him and other Democrats for doing "an absolutely horrendous job."



"People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World," Trump continued. "Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before!"

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Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Trump declared that Hilton has his "COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT" in the upcoming primary.

"He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!" Trump added.

Hilton's campaign thanked the president for his endorsement.

"With President Trump's full backing and federal support, we are going to take California back and make it better than ever before!" the campaign wrote. "This is the moment California has been waiting for!"

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Steve Hilton. Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Newsom has previously stated that he has "some concern" about how crowded the race has become. He told CBS News in early March that he was not yet ready to endorse any of the candidates.

"I don't have an endorsement," he stated. "There might be a moment [for that] in the next few months."

Several recent polls show Hilton with a narrow lead, while other surveys favor Bianco, Swalwell, or Porter. The top two finishers in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, will appear on the ballot in November.

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