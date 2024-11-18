Concealed-carrying motorist shoots male who approaches him allegedly with hand under shirt during road rage incident

A concealed-carrying motorist opened fire at a male who approached him allegedly with his hand under his shirt during a road rage incident in Illinois over the weekend.

Urbana Police said they responded at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Busey Avenue and Park Street.

The female driver was armed with a baseball bat, police said, adding that her male passenger approached the lone male driver.

Police said a male and female in one car got into a verbal dispute with a male driving alone in another car.

The lone male drove past the male and female, police said, adding that the male and female followed the lone male.

The lone male pulled into a hospital emergency room parking lot and then exited on Park Street in order to create distance between himself and the male and female following him, police said.

The car occupied by the male and female continued west on University Avenue, turned north on Busey Avenue, and stopped at Park Street, police said, adding that they exited their vehicle as the lone male reached the intersection.

Police said the lone male driver indicated that the other male had his hand underneath his shirt as if he were carrying a weapon.

Police said the lone male driver — a concealed-carry permit holder — from his vehicle drew a legally concealed gun and fired several rounds striking the other male.

Police said the lone male called 911 to report the incident.

The wounded male was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and was in intensive care, police said.

Police said the incident is under investigation, and no arrests had been made.

Police added that those with information about the case can call 217-384-2320 and make arrangements if they wish to discuss the information privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.

