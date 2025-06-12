Congress to codify DOGE cuts while conservatives lead the charge

The House is set to vote on the first rescissions package on Thursday, which would codify $9.4 billion worth of spending cuts.

Although certain provisions have become controversial to Democrats and some moderate Republicans, conservatives in the House have championed the Department of Government Efficiency cuts. This specific package would cut $8.3 billion in foreign aid, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, and it would kneecap biased media platforms like PBS and NPR that have been publicly funded through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

While $9.4 billion is just a drop in the bucket, conservative lawmakers told Blaze News this is just the first step toward "restoring sanity to Washington's reckless spending culture."

Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, told Blaze News that he was confident the DOGE cuts will pass and indicated that he would send more to Capitol Hill if it proved to be an effective tool to rein in spending.

'This rescissions package is just the tip of the iceberg.'

“H.R. 4 is a strong first step toward restoring sanity to Washington’s reckless spending culture,” Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina told Blaze News. “It eliminates $9.4 billion in bloated foreign aid programs and taxpayer-funded liberal media like NPR and PBS. These are the kinds of cuts the American people expect from a Republican majority that promised fiscal responsibility.”

“The House Freedom Caucus fully supports this package and the broader effort to cut waste, fraud, and abuse in Washington," Norman added. "And this is just the start.”

The House first passed a rule Wednesday night in a 213-207 vote that allows it to proceed with the vote on the rescissions package Thursday. The rule also implemented changes to the "big, beautiful bill," which prompted a "no" vote from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Despite this, Massie maintained that his opposition was to the changes to reconciliation and that he plans to vote in favor of the DOGE cuts.

Massie has bucked his party on multiple key votes this Congress, but even he joined the House Freedom Caucus and other conservatives in backing the DOGE cuts.

"We have always known there is waste in government, and this rescissions package is just the tip of the iceberg,” Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana told Blaze News. “I stand with HFC in urging Speaker Johnson to get the cuts to the House floor, then to the president’s desk as quickly as possible. Americans do not want their tax dollars spent on woke programs overseas or at home and it is about time they got their money back!”

"The duty of Congress is to represent The People, and today the House Freedom Caucus will do exactly that — by voting in support of the rescissions package," Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania told Blaze News. "This will codify the massively popular cuts in waste, fraud, and abuse rampant across the federal government, enacts my No Propaganda bill to defund NPR and PBS, and finally topples USAID — the golden goose of the globalist left. Let’s get this across the finish line once and for all.”

