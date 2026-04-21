Connecticut Democrats take photo ID really seriously — just not for voting

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, like other Democratic officials in the Constitution State, including Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, thinks that requiring individuals to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections is intolerable.

Lamont — flanked at a press conference late last month by Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas, his Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and others — stated about the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, "I, for the life of me, can't figure out why we're doing this. What's the rush? Seems to me that the SAVE Act is a solution looking for a problem."

'Diminishing faith in the system.'

The governor, speaking just one month after one of the individuals accused in the 2023 Bridgeport absentee ballot fraud case was sentenced to prison, added, "I don't want to put up all these bureaucratic roadblocks that make it tougher."

While loath to make it tougher for individuals to vote without valid identification, Lamont certainly does not oppose all "bureaucratic roadblocks" or legislation aimed at requiring photo ID to prevent fraud.

Lamont signed a law last month requiring bottle redemption centers in the state to obtain from any individual hoping to turn in over 1,000 containers the "person's name, the license plate number of any vehicle used to transport the containers to such redemption center, a copy of such person's driver's license, the collection points of the empty containers, and the number of containers tendered."

"In Connecticut, you have to show ID to recycle more than 1,000 bottles in one day," Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) wrote in response to the passage of the legislation, "but not to cast a vote for the next leader of the free world."

Libs of TikTok said, "Make it make sense."

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Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

Republican Connecticut state Rep. Craig Fishbein said in a statement to Blaze News, "The hypocrisy and overt priorities of the Majority Democrats here are staggering."

"While just last summer, Connecticut saw criminal convictions for voter fraud; they brought us in under the guise of an emergency session to pass this bottle bill, while continuing to ignore, or perhaps support additional voter fraud — thereby disenfranchising those voters who properly vote, and further diminishing faith in the system itself," Fishbein added.

The editorial board of Connecticut's Republican-American recently noted that "Connecticut Democrats’ solution to the bottle-deposit debacle reveals they agree that requiring ID is an effective anti-fraud measure. The question is why they pretend elections are the exception."

The SAVE America Act, which would afford federal elections some semblance of a Connecticut bottle recycling standard of fraud protection, was passed in the House in a 218-213 vote on Feb. 11, then advanced to the U.S. Senate on April 10, but its fate is presently up in the air.

On Sunday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) alleged that "after two weeks in recess, John Thune is no longer considering the SAVE America Act."

A congressional insider familiar with the bill's process subsequently told the Federalist that the proposed legislation is "still the pending business in the Senate."