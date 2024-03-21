'Everything just works out in God's name': Conor McGregor confident 'angels' are in his corner ahead of UFC return

Former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor made multiple mentions of his faith in God and acting with good intent as reasons for his recent success.

McGregor has not seen action in the Octagon since 2021 when he broke his leg in a fight versus rival fighter Dustin Poirier. With a 2024 movie release of the remake "Road House" and a likely return to the UFC, McGregor is attributing much of his success to his faith in God.

"I'm very happy where I am now, the call has been made, and we're good to go, so you know this summer," McGregor told host Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour."

"What does that mean, 'The call has been made'?" Helwani replied.

"This means this summer the 'Mac' is back so I'm happy, I'm happy with my time I've gotten in the lead up to it, I'm happy with where I'm at, and everything just works out in God's name, and I'm ecstatic my man," McGregor explained.

McGregor seemingly confirmed his return to fighting for June 2024 against Michael Chandler, a fighter with whom he shared the television screen in 2023 as coaches for the UFC's "The Ultimate Fighter."

Fans were disappointed when the two didn't follow the show's usual format, which typically ends in a main event matchup between the coaches on a UFC card. The two appear set to finally fight about a year later at UFC 303 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor and Helwani continued their talk about the stars aligning for the Irishman, after a long road of ups and downs since the start of his UFC career.



With a portfolio that includes multiple alcohol brands, a pub, and now a movie career, McGregor was not shy about attributing his success to a religious belief.

"Highly favored," McGregor said as he raised his hands in the air. "We operate with good intent. I operate with a full heart. I give my heart to things, and I operate with good intent at all times," the fighter explained. "God shines down on me. There's angels protecting me. I have my demons, yeah, like us all, but God bless them because the angels that are fighting in my corner and you know [they are] backing me."

"They don't stand a chance, so you know, God bless it Ariel, God bless it."

McGregor has also expressed a desire to fight with Poirier a fourth time, having lost the last two bouts by knockout and doctor's stoppage. However, he also said he wants to complete his trilogy with fan-favorite Nate Diaz. Diaz shocked audiences by choking McGregor en route to a surprise victory in 2016, only for McGregor to edge out a hard-fought victory in a five-round battle five months later.

