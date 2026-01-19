'Ripped the camera out of my hand': Minneapolis cops shrug after Nick Sortor claims 'Somali thugs' rob him, drag him by car

Independent conservative journalist Nick Sortor has in recent weeks shone an unflattering light on the thuggery of anti-ICE rioters and imported grifters in Minneapolis.

The efficacy of his reportage — which led on Thursday to at least one arrest — appears to have made him a prime target for radicals who have circulated his image for street-identification purposes, mobbed his vehicle, and attacked another journalist whom they mistook for Sortor.

'At least Minneapolis Police haven't erroneously arrested me ... yet.'

Sortor shared footage taken by fellow journalist Cam Higby on Sunday revealing the latest lengths radicals have gone to stop him: stealing his camera and dragging him down the sidewalk.

"A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis," Sortor indicated in a Sunday evening X post. "Then they DRAGGED ME DOWN THE STREET as my hand got trapped in their door handle."

Footage of the incident shows a black-clad woman wearing a face covering approach Sortor's vehicle on the driver's side, grab the journalist's camera through his open window, and take off running.

In the video, Sortor — who told Blaze News the "Somali thief reached IN to my vehicle and ripped the camera out of my hand, breaking the wrist strap" — quickly exits the vehicle and chases the woman on foot.

"The Somali mob then ran interference for them as I tried getting it back, giving the thief time to flee," said Sortor.

Video confirms that while attempting to capture the apparent thief — who climbed into a red Kia — Sortor is obstructed by multiple shrieking onlookers and then nearly tackled to the ground by a black male wearing a mask.

Sortor appears to get his hand stuck in the door handle of the fleeing suspect's vehicle such that when it accelerates down the sidewalk, the journalist is dragged alongside it for a considerable distance.

After the suspect flees the scene, a shaken up and bloodied Sortor tells his associate, "They just stole my camera."

Women in face coverings and other apparent critics of Sortor encircle the journalist as he makes his way back to his vehicle, ordering him to leave. One of the women admits on camera that they followed Sortor to the scene.

Footage shows a Minneapolis police officer telling the journalist after the incident that he should leave the area and that individuals were calling the department to accuse Sortor of harassment.

"We don't need this stuff to keep happening," says the officer. "This level of hostility, obviously, it's not going away."

When asked how his treatment by radicals and police in Minnesota has compared with his treatment in Portland, Sortor told Blaze News, "Much like Portland Police, Minneapolis Police submit to the mob and have been completely neutered by the left-wing government out here. However at least Minneapolis Police haven't erroneously arrested me ... yet."

Sortor was arrested when covering an anti-ICE demonstration on Oct. 2 in Portland, Oregon. After determining that it couldn't make a disorderly conduct charge stick, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office declined to pursue the case. Sortor indicated last month that he plans to sue the City of Portland for allegedly violating his civil rights when targeting and arresting him.

Sleuths have alleged that the vehicle in which the suspect fled the scene is registered to an individual whose address is listed as the SpectrumWorks Center in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota. Blaze News was unable to reach the autism support center for comment.

Cam Higby noted that "it's the owner of the vehicle who's address is allegedly the autism center. The robber may have hopped in someone else's vehicle."

