'Convicted and f**king dangles': NeverTrumper Rick Wilson calls for execution of top White House adviser

As uncertainty around the violence against law enforcement grows in Minneapolis, many people seemed to have missed the memo about cooling down the rhetoric after the events of the past weekend.

And a co-founder of the Lincoln Project was among those apparently calling for capital punishment.

'When this is done, I want Stephen Miller to be the first one who is tried and convicted and f**king dangles.'

On the Saturday episode of his show, NeverTrumper Rick Wilson had a pointed message for leaders in Trump's administration, with special ire for deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller.

Wilson said he knew he would "get canceled for saying this. I know I'm going to get in trouble."

He went on nonetheless: "I want Stephen Miller to be the number one in the Nuremburg trials when this is done. When this is done, I want Stephen Miller to be the first one who is tried and convicted and f**king dangles."

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He continued, "I want him to be brought before a court of law, because he is the sole executive that runs all this DHS, ICE stuff — the 'ICEstapo.'"

Wilson was apparently angry at Miller and his characterization of male nurse Alex Pretti, the man who interfered with United States Border Patrol in Minneapolis and was subsequently fatally shot.

Wilson took issue with the fact that Miller called Pretti a "would-be assassin" on social media in more than one instance. Though the details of the incident are still debated, Pretti was carrying a gun at the time of his standoff with Border Patrol agents.

Wilson, the DOJ, and the DHS did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

