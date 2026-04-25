Convicted killer giggles in court as judge describes murder. Judge asks why he's laughing — and isn't amused by his answer.

A convicted killer was caught on video smiling and giggling in a Florida courtroom earlier this week as the judge described the murder. The judge soon asked why he was laughing — and most definitely wasn't amused by his answer.

Marcus Terry, 43, was found guilty last December of second-degree murder for killing his cellmate in the Dade Correctional Institute in Homestead in 2021, WTVJ-TV reported.

'I'm not sure why you're laughing.'

Terry was back in court Tuesday, and his attorney Steven Yermish requested that Judge Ellen Sue Venzer grant his client a new trial, claiming that inadmissible evidence made it into the December trial, the station said.

Venzer denied the motion for the new trial and continued with Terry's sentencing, WTVJ reported.

The judge described the murder — during which the victim was stabbed in the brain with a pen — and said "he shoved a pillowcase into his mouth. When the guards came in to find out what was going on, he was standing on top of this man, and his hand was bloodied," the station said.

During the murder description, however, Terry started to smile and giggle, according to WTVJ.

“I'm not sure why you're laughing," Venzer told Terry, the station said.

And how did the convicted killer respond?

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"You are amusing," he told the judge, according to WTVJ.

As you might imagine, the judge didn't take kindly to Terry's response.

"I found nothing amusing about your behavior or the death of this gentleman," Venzer said, according to the station.

"God have mercy on your soul," the judge added while issuing a life sentence without the possibility of parole, WTVJ reported.

Terry can appeal his sentence, the station added.

Terry already was serving a life sentence for armed burglary and armed robbery when he killed fellow inmate Ray Matos, WTVJ said, citing court records.

The two had been cellmates for less than a week, the station said, citing a warrant.

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