Cops drop new detail about what led to all-out brawl between adult male with MAGA hat, apparent HS students at ICE protest

Police have revealed a new detail about what led to a wild brawl between an adult male with a MAGA hat and apparent high school students at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest in Texas earlier this week.

Buda Police said 45-year-old Chad Michael Watts of Kyle was charged Tuesday with two counts of assault causing bodily injury, which are Class A misdemeanors.

'We want to be thorough in this investigation to make sure that everybody is held accountable that needs to be held accountable.'

Police previously said students from Moe and Gene Johnson High School in Buda were conducting a “walkout” protest Monday — then officers were dispatched for a fight in progress just before 3 p.m. Buda is about 20 minutes southwest of Austin.

Arriving officers were notified that a juvenile female on the sidewalk and an adult male in a vehicle were engaged in a verbal argument, police said, adding that the argument escalated into a physical altercation involving multiple people.

Police said further investigation determined that Watts was the primary aggressor in the physical altercation.

However Officer Matt Schima with the Buda Police Department told KEYE-TV that "I think mistakes were made on both sides."

Schima added to the station that "it was clearly a difference of opinion on the immigration issue. And that's what started the verbal altercation between the two primary parties. And then the juvenile ended up kicking the adult's truck. He got out of the truck and then that's when that physical altercation started."

Schima told KEYE in a video interview that police also are looking into possible charges against the juveniles involved in the brawl and that "we want to be thorough in this investigation to make sure that everybody is held accountable that needs to be held accountable."

Hays County Jail records indicate Watts was booked into jail Tuesday and released Wednesday on two surety bonds of $2,500 each. Police told KEYE that Watts has no previous record of violent offenses.

While apparently no videos have surfaced yet showing what went down before things got physical between the adult male in the vehicle and the juvenile female arguing with him, one clip recorded from a distance shows what appears to be the adult male on the street swinging at a female as they move from the street to the sidewalk and to the grass.

A second clip recorded very close to the fight shows what appears to be the adult male holding a MAGA hat while swinging at a female and pushing her backward as she fights back; she momentarily grabs the MAGA hat before she falls to the grass.

A third clip shows the bulk of the brawl, and the adult male is outnumbered. At least a dozen apparent high schoolers punch and kick him, knock him to the ground, and even put him in a headlock until he's able to get up and retreat to his vehicle. Those fighting and watching the brawl are heard yelling, "What the f**k?" and "Get him!" and "F**k ICE! You're a bitch!" and "F**kin' kill yourself!"

Once the adult male is back in his vehicle, one individual from the crowd is heard yelling at him, "Hey, you want another ass-beating, come on out!" The adult male eventually puts the MAGA hat on his head.

