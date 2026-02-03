Video: All-out brawl erupts between adult male with MAGA hat and more than a dozen apparent HS students at ICE protest

Cellphone videos caught the moment when an all-out brawl erupted between an adult male with a MAGA hat and over a dozen apparent high school students at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest Monday afternoon in Texas.

The Buda Police Department said a Hays County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer at Moe and Gene Johnson High School in Buda indicated that students were conducting a “walkout” protest on RM967. Buda is about 20 minutes southwest of Austin.

'Hey, you want another a**-beating, come on out!'

Law enforcement personnel responded to the area to provide safety and security for pedestrians and motorists, police said.

But police added that Buda officers were dispatched to the intersection of RM967 and FM1626 for a fight in progress just before 3 p.m.

Arriving officers were notified that a female juvenile on the sidewalk and an adult male in a vehicle were engaged in a verbal argument, police said, adding that the argument escalated into a physical altercation involving multiple people.

You can view a clip of the brawl in KXAN-TV's video report about the altercation; it shows what appears to be at least a dozen apparent high school students punching and kicking the adult male, knocking him to the ground, and even putting him in a headlock until he's able to get up and retreat to his vehicle. There is no audio.

Both primary parties involved were identified, the situation remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

A Hays Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson told KXAN-TV that the district is aware of the video of the fight but said police are handling the investigation since the incident happened off campus.

Buda Police on Tuesday told Blaze News they expect to make an arrest or arrests but have no timeline for when that will happen. Blaze News asked police if the adult male involved in the fight is a teacher — due to numerous social media posts indicating he is — but police replied, "Not that we’re aware of."

One crucial element police confirmed to Blaze News is that the adult male involved in the fight did indeed have a red MAGA hat on his person during the altercation.

There are a handful of videos of the fight apart from the clip included in KXAN's video report — and they are linked in comments under the police department's Facebook post about the brawl.

As police noted, the adult male was in a vehicle when he verbally argued with the juvenile female — and then things got physical. Indeed one clip recorded from a distance shows what appears to be the adult male on the street swinging at a female as they move from the street to the sidewalk and to the grass.

A second clip recorded very close to the fight shows what appears to be the adult male holding a MAGA hat while swinging at a female and pushing her backward as she fights back; she momentarily grabs the MAGA hat before she falls to the grass.

A third clip includes what the KXAN video shows — except with audio. Those fighting and watching the brawl are heard yelling, "What the f**k?" and "Get him!" and "F**k ICE! You're a bitch!" and "F**kin' kill yourself!"

Once the adult male is back in his vehicle — and his MAGA hat is back in his possession — one individual from the crowd is heard yelling at him, "Hey, you want another ass-beating, come on out!" The adult male eventually puts the MAGA hat on his head.

What isn't clear is why the adult male got out of his vehicle in the first place.

When Blaze News asked police if the adult male indicated why he left his vehicle and physically fought the juvenile female, police replied that it's still under investigation.

