ICE rounds up kidnapper and child predator: 'Thugs have no place in our communities'

A kidnapper and a child predator were apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Monday, according to a press release obtained by Blaze News.

The Department of Homeland Security, which has been tracking and sharing the "worst of the worst" immigration enforcement arrests at wow.dhs.gov, reported that ICE has nabbed more "heinous criminals."

'Seventy percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the US.'

"While sanctuary politicians and Hollywood were vilifying our law enforcement, our officers we were arresting kidnappers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

The DHS highlighted four of ICE's arrests from Monday.

The department stated that federal immigration agents captured Armando Miguel Hernandez-Valdez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico. Hernandez-Valdez was previously convicted in St. George, Utah, for kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, and escape.

ICE nabbed Carlos Martinez, a Salvadoran national with a prior conviction in Dallas County, Texas, for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

Immigration officers captured Freddy Railandy Medina-Cruz, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic who was previously convicted for crimes in multiple states, including drug trafficking in Massachusetts, fraud in Michigan, and re-entry of a removed alien in Florida.

The DHS also highlighted the arrest of Jianqiao Lu, a Chinese national who was convicted of criminal possession of an assault weapon in New York. According to a 2023 article from the Hudson Valley Post, Lu initially faced a 113-count felony indictment after police allegedly discovered over a dozen illegally owned firearms.

"These thugs have no place in our communities. Seventy percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.," McLaughlin stated. "This statistic doesn't even include foreign fugitives, terrorists, and gang members who lack a rap sheet in the U.S. With every arrest, we are making America safe again."

