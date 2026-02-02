'Target their families': Fetterman slams Democrats' absurd ICE demands, cites doxxing concerns

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has yet again bucked his party as tensions rise between ICE and Democrat-backed agitators.

Democrats facilitated a partial shutdown late last week after stalling a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security, citing their disapproval of law enforcement operations in Minneapolis. Notably, the DHS funding bill would primarily fund FEMA and other emergency services, with the majority of ICE's funding coming from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last summer.

'Don't ever, ever doxx people and target their families.'

Despite this, Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have laid out a list of demands they want to see implemented in the DHS funding bill, including a prohibition of face masks on federal agents.

Fetterman joined Republicans sounding off on the demands, arguing that their face coverings ensure that unhinged activists can't doxx agents' private information with the intention of endangering them or their families.

RELATED: Trump offers hilarious rebuttal to Tim Walz's absurd Civil War analogy

Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

"The agents wearing masks, I think, primarily that's driven by people who are going to doxx those people," Fetterman said. "That's a serious concern, too, absolutely. They could target their families, and they are organizing these people to get their names out there."

"Don't ever, ever doxx people and target their families," Fetterman added.

Although Democrats have shown they are willing to shut down the government, the Trump administration and his political allies on Capitol Hill have indicated that they aren't going to budge, especially on facial masks and carrying personal identification.

RELATED: 'Justice is coming': Border czar Tom Homan vows to stay in Minneapolis 'until the problem is gone'

Tom Brenner for the Washington Post via Getty Images

"Those two things are conditions that would create further danger," Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said. "I mean, Tom Homan told Leader Schumer himself ... that 'that's one of the demands I'm not going to implement. I have to protect my officers.' And when you have people doxxing them and targeting them, of course we don't want their personal identification out there on the street."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!