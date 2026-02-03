This pastor is leading the ‘Christian’ anti-ICE movement — with near-death threats?​

Inflammatory rhetoric on the left is getting worse, and former Pastor John Pavlovitz’s recent Substack article titled, “A pastor’s warning: We’re not in a civil war, but a Christian nationalist holy war — and they must not win,” could not make that any clearer.

“Conservative white Evangelicals need to be stopped,” one excerpt Pavlovitz proudly posted begins, before he accuses conservative white evangelicals of being “unmatched in their fervor, ferocity, and organization” as “religious extremists.”

“If allowed to continue to hold their death grip on all three branches of Government, Conservative Christians will render this nation unrecognizable. LGBTQ people, Muslims, women, people of color, immigrants, and non-Christians will never have equality under the law again,” he warned.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is rightfully disturbed by Pavlovitz’s piece and points out the glaring flaws in his argument.

“Does democracy mean people who I like are elected? Like, I just want to be clear about that,” Stuckey comments on “Relatable.” “He says we have a ‘death grip’ on all three branches of government. Well, Donald Trump was elected by popular and electoral vote. So, what happened there? Why is it a ‘death grip’ just when the people that you didn’t vote for get elected? Do you believe in democracy or not?”

Pavlovitz went on: “Full-blown theocracy is the plan, and trust me when I tell you that we won’t recover from it if they are given greater power or prolonged influence. If we fail in opposing their Christo-fascist agenda both in the streets and at the polls, they will have a political power that will render every election null and void, and we will never have a voice again in our lifetimes.”

“This is the kind of stuff that inspires, very tragically, people like Renee Good and Alex Pretti to go out into the streets and to bust the taillights of ICE officers and try to run over another ICE officer, because people believe stuff like this without any citation or any source," Stuckey comments.

Pavlovitz even goes on to accuse white evangelical Christians of being the “source of everything afflicting our nation,” which includes all of the “violence, chaos, dehumanization, and suffering.”

“I just want to remind you that evangelical Christians, Christians who pray every day, Christians who go to church every week, that statistically we give the most in charity, that we adopt the most children, that we offer the most volunteer service hours every year. This is the hallmark of Christianity,” Stuckey says.

But it gets even worse.

“America is not in a Civil War; we’re in White Christian Nationalists’ grim and loveless holy war. All people of faith, morality, and conscience need to stand together and push them back into the hell they came from,” Pavlovitz concludes.

“You cannot get any stronger language that seems to be a death threat without coming out and saying it,” Stuckey says. “Like, that is some pretty radical stuff that is getting almost 50,000 likes on Instagram.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.