Minnesota police FINALLY fight back: Cops hit violent anti-ICE mob with tear gas, arrests outside hotel supposedly housing feds

Radicals swarmed a hotel in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday night, working under the presumption that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino was inside. While some in the mob appeared keen at the outset to simply scream, bang their pans, and impotently blow whistles in protest of CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, others decided to get violent.

The Maple Grove Police Department, which responded around 8 p.m. to reports of a protest at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott, demonstrated that it has a lower tolerance for attacks on law enforcement than their local counterparts in Minneapolis — and the proof manifested in tear gas and arrests.

'These violent anarchists will not deter ICE from carrying out the American people's mandate.'

"The situation escalated when individuals in the crowd engaged in unlawful behavior," the MGPD said in a statement. "Property damage occurred, and objects were thrown at officers. At that point, the activity was no longer considered peaceful."

After declaring the mob action an unlawful assembly, police issued a dispersal order. Footage shows police securing the area around the hotel, standing off with radicals, then systematically driving away the mob.

In addition to using pepper balls, Maple Grove police — who were assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office hours after President Donald Trump had positive calls with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) — apparently utilized tear gas to drive away rioters.

Police told CNN that approximately 26 people were arrested outside the hotel.

Radicals advertised the anti-Border Patrol rally as a "Goodbye Bovino Noise Demo."

Blaze News has reached out to the hotel and Marriott for comment.

The evening before the riot in Maple Grove, leftists stormed a hotel in Minneapolis where they believed federal immigration agents were staying. Radicals vandalized the Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel late Sunday, smashing windows and throwing debris into the lobby.

Footage shows a solitary, bloody federal agent holding his ground at one stage in the evening while radicals assembled in front of the hotel. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, federal agents successfully cleared that group with the help of chemical irritants.

The Department of Homeland Security indicated that the Sunday hotel attack was "part of a coordinated campaign of violence against law enforcement."

"These violent anarchists will not deter ICE from carrying out the American people's mandate to arrest and deport the worst of the worst," added the DHS.

