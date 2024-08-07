Cori Bush brutally defeated in Dem primary — responds with unhinged tirade: ‘I’m coming to tear your kingdom down’

On Tuesday evening, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) was brutally defeated in the Democratic primary, losing to Wesley Bell. Bush is now the second member of "the Squad" to lose her House seat, following Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).



Bell, who was backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, secured a more than five-point victory over Bush, according to Wednesday afternoon election results from NBC News . At the time, approximately 97% of the votes had been tallied.

'All they did was radicalize me.'

During Bush's concession speech , she tore into Bell, making a remark about an upcoming discrimination lawsuit and noting that she hopes he does his "homework" by talking to St. Louis' Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim communities.

She stated that taking away her House seat took "some of the strings off."

"See, now I don't have to worry about some strings that I have attached," Bush shouted into the microphone. "All they did was radicalize me, so now [they] need to be afraid."

"AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down," she added, referring to the pro-Israel group. Bush, who has been a vocal supporter of Palestine, blamed AIPAC for her loss. She previously accused Bell of “trying to buy his seat.”

"And let me put all of these corporations on notice: I'm coming after you too. But I'm not coming by myself. I'm coming with all the people that's in here," her defiant rant continued.

In a statement released following his declared victory over Bush, Bell said, "I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust the people of the district have placed in me."

"Together, we will tackle the challenges ahead and build a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive," he added. "To all St. Louisans, in the City and County — whether you voted for me or not — I look forward to earning your support and your trust and making you proud in the weeks, months, and years ahead."