Corrupt Stacey Abrams groups once led by Sen. Raphael Warnock go extinct after admission of guilt

Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) founded a pair of voter turnout groups over a decade ago with the apparent aim of registering largely Democrat-leaning, non-white voters across the Peach State.

The groups, the New Georgia Project — for which Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock was listed as CEO on corporate filings in 2017, 2018, and 2019 — and the associated New Georgia Project Action Fund, reportedly knocked on millions of doors, registered tens of thousands of voters, and were credited with helping turn Georgia blue during the 2020 presidential election.

Abrams' New Georgia groups, which turned out to be as corrupt as they were energetic, have finally been shuttered.

'There is one less way for Stacey Abrams Inc. to fleece people and get rich.'

NGP and NGP Action Fund — which sought to help Abrams in her pursuit of power, sided with alleged domestic terrorists in 2023, and campaigned against election integrity initiatives — were slapped in January with a $300,000 fine, which the Georgia State Ethics Commission indicated was both the largest fine it has ever imposed and possibly also "the largest Ethics Fine ever imposed by any State Ethics Commission in the country related to an election and campaign finance case."

The groups, which Abrams supposedly walked away from in 2017, admitted to violating 16 state laws, largely by illegally contributing to Abrams' 2018 gubernatorial campaign while masquerading as a nonpartisan voter turnout group.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The ethics commission found that the NGP failed to disclose over $4.2 million in contributions and over $3.2 million in expenditures during the 2018 election cycle, prompting House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) to request that the Internal Revenue Service investigate and ultimately revoke the group's tax-exempt status.

"This represents the largest and most significant instance of an organization illegally influencing our statewide elections in Georgia that we have ever discovered," the ethics commission noted at the time of the fine's imposition.

With the ruse both exposed and admitted, Abrams' groups were evidently not long for this world.

The board of directors for the NGP and NGP Action Fund indicated in a statement on Thursday that both scandal-plagued groups "will officially dissolve as organizations."

Despite their groups' flagrant violation of state law and the allegation that the board unlawfully fired employees in retaliation for their unionization efforts, the board wrote, "Reflecting on our journey, we are proud of the milestones we have achieved, the communities we have engaged, and the countless individuals whose lives have been strengthened by our work."

James Woodall, board chair of the NGP Action Fund, said the news of the groups' dissolution was "difficult," and implored "all who continue in the fight" to "stay grounded, keep the faith, and don't come down from the wall."

Garrison Douglas, a spokesman for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R), said in a statement to Blaze News, "Georgians everywhere can rest easy tonight knowing that there is one less way for Stacey Abrams Inc. to fleece people and get rich."

Blaze News has reached out to Abrams and Warnock for comment.

